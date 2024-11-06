Strengthening ties: India and Guyana discuss defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 6 : In a meeting on November 5, Brigadier Omar Khan of the Guyana Defence Forces called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, according to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

Brig Omar Khan, CDS #Guyana Defence Forces called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #India. Discussions were held on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, regional stability, #Maritime security and fostering mutual understanding. #CDS extended support for… pic.twitter.com/e0keJuILch — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) November 5, 2024

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, regional stability, maritime security, and fostering mutual understanding.

General Chauhan extended India's support for conducting military training in Guyana and highlighted the country's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities under the "Make in India" and "Make for the World" initiatives.

In a post on X, HQ IDS shared, "Brigadier Omar Khan, CDS Guyana leads an empowered delegation on a five-day visit to India. He will also be interacting with the Service Chiefs and Defence Secretary. The delegation will visit major Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs and important Defence Manufacturing hubs at various locations across the country."

Brig Omar Khan, #CDS Guyana leads an empowered delegation on a five day visit to India. He will also be interacting with the Service Chiefs and Defence Secretary. The delegation will visit major Defence Public Sector Undertakings #DPSUs and important Defence Manufacturing hubs at… pic.twitter.com/ObXBqkvOoM — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) November 5, 2024

The dialogue between Indian and Guyanese defence leaders reflects a commitment to not only strengthen military ties but also ensure regional stability in an increasingly complex global security environment. The collaboration aims to address shared security concerns, emphasising the importance of a coordinated approach in the face of emerging threats.

Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana have been robust since 1965, marked by a series of high-level engagements. The establishment of the Indian Commission in Georgetown laid the groundwork for further cooperation, transitioning into a full-fledged High Commission in 1968 after Guyana's independence.

The Fourth Session of the India-Guyana Joint Commission took place in May 2008, followed by the Fifth Session in April 2023, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Guyana's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Hilton Todd.

Eight Joint Working Groups have been formed to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors, including agriculture, health, defence, and technology innovation. This foundation has fostered a strong partnership that continues to evolve through bilateral visits and collaborative initiatives, strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor