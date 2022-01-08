Strong 5.9-magnitude quake rattles Chilean coastline

A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the Chilean coastline on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of the mining city of Copiapo at 03:24 a.m. GMT.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor