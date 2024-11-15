Student protest in Quetta against police brutality and hostels' closure

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 15 : In a show of solidarity, student groups in Quetta gathered outside the Press Club on Thursday to protest against alleged police brutality, the arrest of Baloch and Pashtun students, and the recent closure of hostels at Bolan Medical College (BMC).

The demonstration saw participation from various student organisations, including the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC), Pashtun Students Federation (PSF), and Baloch Students Organisation (BSO), The Balochistan Post reported.

Protesters claimed that more than 128 students had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 3 ordinance. They also highlighted the hardship caused by the closure of BMC hostels, which had left many students without accommodation.

Among those attending the protest were political figures such as Ghulam Nabi Marri from the BNP, Asghar Khan Achakzai from the ANP, and Ishaq Baloch from the National Party.

Speakers at the rally strongly condemned the police's actions, demanding the immediate release of the detained students and the reopening of BMC hostels, reported The Balochistan Post.

They called on authorities to address the grievances of the students and hold those responsible for the alleged violence accountable.

This protest follows an earlier joint press conference by student unions, where they condemned the police raid on BMC hostels on Tuesday night. The crackdown, which involved the use of tear gas and baton charges, targeted students - including female students - and resulted in several arrests.

The unions accused the police of using a minor incident as an excuse for the raid and criticised them for overstepping their authority while disregarding the cultural sensitivities of the Baloch and Pashtun communities.

