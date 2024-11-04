Students in PoJK demand separate education board for Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 4 : Students in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir gathered in front of the Central Press Club to demand the establishment of a separate Intermediate and Secondary Education Board for Muzaffarabad.

The current Mirpur Board, they argue, is insufficient to cater to the needs of the region's rapidly growing student population.

A protesting student emphasised the need for a new educational board, and stated, "Just as there is a Mirpur board, a similar board should be established in Muzaffarabad. If new districts can be created, then the board can also be divided."

In addition to calling for a new board, students voiced their concerns about the challenges posed by the current re-checking process for exam papers. Many students and their families struggle with the financial burden of traveling to Mirpur for this essential service.

One student explained, "We want our Mirpur board, where we take exams, to allow re-checking to be done here in Muzaffarabad instead of requiring people to travel to Mirpur. People spend 10,000, 12,000, or 15,000 to go to Mirpur, staying in hostels and hotels to get their papers re-checked. This is not feasible for such a poor community."

The students' protest highlighted the urgent need for local educational reforms to address the challenges faced by the student population in Muzaffarabad.

With rising numbers of students and ongoing financial difficulties, there is a call for immediate action to improve educational resources and accessibility in the region.

The education system in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has faced numerous challenges over the years, leading to a significant crisis that affects students across the region.

The region has seen insufficient investment in educational infrastructure, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and a lack of basic facilities. Many schools are either dilapidated or lack essential resources, making it difficult for students to receive a quality education.

The current educational framework relies heavily on centralised boards, like the Mirpur Board, which oversees examinations and educational standards. This centralisation has led to inefficiencies and has not kept pace with the growing student population, particularly in areas like Muzaffarabad.

The lack of a separate board for Muzaffarabad means that local students face logistical challenges and additional costs when dealing with examination processes.

