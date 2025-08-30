"Such relationships stand on their own": Former diplomat Vikas Swarup on India-Japan ties

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Former diplomat Vikas Swarup on Friday underscored the significance of the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, noting that it stands independently of other global dynamics.

"These relationships stand on their own. Japan has been a very longstanding partner of India; it has been the number 1 partner for infrastructure development in India," Swarup told ANI, while commenting on PM Modi's two-day visit to Japan.

Highlighting the depth of cooperation, he recalled Japan's role in India's flagship infrastructure project. "Even the Delhi Metro was commissioned with the help of Japanese investment," he added.

Swarup further emphasised the importance of strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations. "So, from that point of view, I think it is important that the strategic partnership that we have with Japan continues to deepen," he said.

His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had arrived in Tokyo earlier on Friday, began a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

It marked his first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

The visit came at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Modi held in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Following the Japan visit, he travelled to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi had highlighted the importance of the trip, stating that India and Japan would focus on the "next phase" of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which had seen steady progress over the past 11 months.

The visit was PM Modi's eighth to Japan since taking office in 2014 and his first annual summit with PM Ishiba, underscoring the high priority India placed on its relationship with Japan.

The two nations shared a long history of diplomatic engagement, including multiple high-level visits and partnerships in trade, investment, clean energy, infrastructure, and technology. Bilateral trade between India and Japan reached USD 22.8 billion in 2023-24, with Japan being India's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, amounting to USD 43.2 billion up to December 2024.

Both countries were also exploring cooperation in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, startups, clean energy, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness, and skill development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi's visit consolidated the longstanding friendship between India and Japan, opened new avenues for cooperation, and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

