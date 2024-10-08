Sudan: 7 dead, 59 injured in paramilitary shelling of displaced persons camp

Khartoum, Oct 7 At least seven people were killed and 59 others wounded in an artillery strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displaced persons camp in El Fasher, western Sudan's North Darfur state, a local health official confirmed.

The attack on the Abu Shouk camp spanned two days, with two fatalities on Sunday and five more on Monday, according to Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of North Darfur's health ministry.

Speaking to Xinhua news agency by phone, Khatir said 20 people were injured in Sunday's bombardment, followed by 39 on Monday.

The Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organisation, condemned the shelling of civilian areas, stating it has "further worsened the suffering of the displaced and civilians, who are already enduring dire conditions under the siege imposed on the city."

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF has raged in El Fasher since May 10. The city, which hosts three camps for displaced persons, including Abu Shouk, is home to around 1.5 million people, with 800,000 internally displaced, according to UN figures.

Sudan has been mired in conflict between the SAF and RSF since April 15, 2023. The ongoing violence has claimed an estimated 20,000 lives and displaced millions, according to the UN.

