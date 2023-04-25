Sudan: INS Teg joins Operation Kaveri to boost evacuation of stranded Indians

Khartoum [Sudan], April 25 : Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined Operation Kaveri to help boost the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan.

The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

India has launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn Sudan.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi further tweeted.

INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday tweeted: "Upon arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to join Team #OperationKaveri, visited the control room set up to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Sudan. Necessary infrastructure is in place in both Port Sudan and Jeddah. Team is in full readiness on the ground."

The MEA earlier on Tuesday said the first batch of Indians stranded in Sudan have departed from the conflict-torn country in the first phase of 'Operation Kaveri'.

The third Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departed from Port Sudan for Jeddah.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the MEA Bagchi wrote, "First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah."

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

