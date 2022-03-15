Sudanese Court sentences ex-chief of staff to 9 years over attempted coup: Source

A military court in Sudan sentenced former chief of staff Hashim Abdel Muttalib to nine years in jail on Monday for his role in a 2019 coup attempt, a source familiar with the ruling told Sputnik.

"A special tribunal sentenced the chief of staff of the Sudanese armed forces, Hashim Abdel Muttalib, to nine years in prison. He was retired after having his military rank downgraded," the source said.

Three colonels and two other officers were each given a five-year prison sentence, while three soldiers of the Sudanese armored corps were acquitted.

The judgment needs the approval of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the country's top general, who dissolved the transitional government in October more than two years after the toppling of Sudan's longtime ruler Omar Bashir. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor