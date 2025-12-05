Sudden flu death of Jerusalem child leads to four life-saving transplants

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): A six-year-old Jerusalem boy who died this week from an exceptionally rare flu complication has saved four lives through organ donation, Israeli hospitals said.

Ariel Hakakian, described by doctors as previously healthy and fully vaccinated against the flu, was brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in critical condition after developing fever and cough only days earlier. His condition deteriorated with unusual speed.

"He tested positive for the flu, arrived almost dead, and suffered a very rapid deterioration," Shaare Zedek said in a statement. "He suffered from a complication resulting from the flu. This is a super rare case the boy was vaccinated."

Despite prolonged resuscitation and intensive care, Ariel was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His death marks the second pediatric fatality from flu in Israel this year, following the death of a 10-year-old girl reported several days ago.

At the family's request, Ariel's organs were donated, enabling four life-saving transplants at medical centers around the country.

The liver was transplanted into a six-year-old boy at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikvah. A kidney went to a 44-year-old woman at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikvah, and another kidney to a nine-year-old boy at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Ariel's small intestine was transplanted into 36-year-old Daniel Haim Biton at Beilinson only the third intestinal transplant ever performed in Israel.

Eviatar Nesher, director of Beilinson's transplant department, said the seven-hour intestinal procedure required "precise coordination between many teams and high surgical skills." Biton, who has lived 17 years without a functioning digestive system and has relied on a central venous catheter for nutrition, said he now hopes to "eat like everyone else and become a chef."

The National Transplant Center said all four transplant recipients are recovering well.

"Ariel one child, a whole life that continues thanks to him," the center said.

The Health Ministry warned that this year's flu season began early and is spreading rapidly, with global monitoring suggesting severe morbidity. While the vaccine does not fully prevent infection, it typically reduces severity and the risk of serious illness or death, the ministry said.

The public is urged to get vaccinated, with free vaccines available for everyone six months and older through the health insurers. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor