Sumati Singh talks about co-star Neil Bhatt’s ‘Bigg Boss 17’ game

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Sumati Singh, currently seen in ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se,’ talks about her ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ co-actor Neil Bhatt’s performance on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and her experience of working with him in the show.

Talking about her experience working with Neil, and the bond they share, Sumati says: “During my first show ‘Roop,’ I was paired with Neil. I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness, having watched him on TV before. Neil, being a calming and supportive presence, reassured me, and encouraged me to work at my own pace.”

“He eased my nerves by expressing that I could always seek help if I forgot my lines. Working with him was a learning experience, and his constant motivation made our bond strong. Neil's helpful and composed nature made him a great co-actor.”

Ask her if Neil is the same on set as he is on Bigg Boss 17, and she shared: “Neil possesses a calm and focused demeanour, but doesn't hesitate to express anger when something goes awry, demonstrating his assertiveness.”

“He's not only intelligent but also exhibits positivity by appreciating and motivating everyone. This positive and competitive nature translates well in environments like Bigg Boss, where his attributes shine through.”

Sumati commends Neil’s way of playing so far, and wishes for him to come out as the winner: “Neil's performance is commendable, especially considering the challenges that come with being part of a couple in the show. Their ability to reconcile after fights is truly appreciated.”

“Neil's attentiveness, hardworking nature, and deserving qualities make me genuinely hope he emerges as the winner of the show.”

Apart from Neil, Sumati has another favourite in the house, and says, “I enjoy watching Munawar; he exudes a relaxed vibe and is playing the game exceptionally well.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor