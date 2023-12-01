Sumbul Touqeer on her talk series: ‘Will give a voice to unheard stories’

Mumbai, Dec 1 ‘Imliee’ fame actress Sumbul Touqeer takes a leap into uncharted territory with her new YouTube talk series ‘Ek Jazba Ek Junoon’, that promises a genuine look into the lives of everyday heroes who've triumphed over adversity.

The debut episode featured an anonymous acid attack survivor, chosen not for their name but for the resilience etched into their story.

Sumbul, known for her empathy, delicately guides the conversation through the survivor's painful past, the challenges of recovery, and the empowering present. The survivor's scars, once symbols of tragedy, now stand as testament to courage, challenging societal norms of beauty and strength.

On how this idea came to her, Sumbul said: “Heroes aren't just the ones we see in reel life or on social media; real heroes are those who have bravely faced challenging situations. I've been inspired by them not just recently but since my childhood.”

“Their stories have always motivated me, and I hope that this talk show will touch millions of hearts, giving a voice to the unheard stories of my guests who fought hardships to survive and sustain,” she said.

Sumbul added: “I will be interviewing one real life personality every fifteen days. People from different walks of life be it an acid victim to a bhajiwala who is the sole earner of the family.”

Sumbul is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Kavya’. She embodies the character of an IAS officer. The show revolves around the journey of Kavya whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right for the common man.

The show airs on Sony.

