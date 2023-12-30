Sumeet Raghavan, Mahesh Thakur, Nishant & Pariva share their New Year aspirations

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actors Sumeet Raghavan, Nishant Malkani, Mahesh Thakur and Pariva Pranati have opened up about their year-end reflections and aspirations for what lies ahead.

As 2024 draws to a close, the excitement for a fresh chapter intensifies. From heartfelt resolutions to joyous celebrations, the artistes shared their plans on how they will ring in the New Year.

Sumeet, who plays Rajesh Wagle in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, said: “In the hustle and bustle of life, amid resolutions and plans, it's the love and warmth of our family that weave the most beautiful moments.

"Much like Rajesh, who values family above all else in 'Wagle Ki Duniya', for me, what matters most is my family, especially around the New Year when everyone is finally free and has time to spend with each other. This New Year, I encourage everyone to embrace their dear ones and cherish moments with siblings and parents, as much as possible.”

Nishant, who plays Raghav Kaul in ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, said: “This past year has truly been a blessing for me. Being part of a grand project like 'Pashminna' and then spending a good part of the year shooting in the most breathtaking locations in Kashmir -- as an actor, I couldn't have asked for anything better.

"Here's hoping the next year gets even bigger and better. As we enter the New Year, I want to extend my warmest wishes to all my fans. May the coming year bring you love, growth, and beautiful moments.”

Mahesh, who portrays Jaidev Sharma in ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’, shared, “May this year be more than just ticking off accomplishments from your to-do list; let it be a time when you savor each small victory. The New Year, for me, symbolises a fresh start, and that's exactly what it has been.

"With our show 'Aangan' recently released, my aspirations for the coming year revolve around the show and how the characters shape up. I hope this New Year brings immense joy and love to all the wonderful viewers who have been a part of our journey in ‘Aangan’.”

Pariva, who plays Vandana Wagle in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, said: “This year on 'Wagle Ki Duniya' we delved into serious and sensitive topics like cancer, which have significantly increased my appreciation for time and moments in my personal life. As we embrace the New Year, I wish everyone to experience moments filled with the warmth of loved ones and the joy of creating beautiful memories together.

“Whether it's a shared meal, a heartfelt conversation, or simply being together, every moment spent with family and friends is precious.”

The shows air on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor