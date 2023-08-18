Sumit Seth accredited as next Indian envoy to Nicaragua

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Sumit Seth has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Nicaragua.

Sumit Seth, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2005 batch, is presently the Ambassador of India to Panama.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Bilateral relations between India and Nicaragua are warm and friendly. Diplomatic relations between India and Nicaragua were established in March 1983. The Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Nicaragua. Nicaragua earlier had an Embassy in India, which was closed down in 1990. Currently, Nicaragua’s Embassy in Tokyo is concurrently accredited to India.

Nicaragua has Honorary Consuls General in Delhi and Mumbai. Recently, MEA has accorded its approval to open a Resident Mission of Nicaragua in New Delhi.

