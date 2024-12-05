Suneet Mehta appointed India's next High Commissioner to Fiji

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Suneet Mehta, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2007 batch, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Fiji.

Mehta is presently serving as Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Canberra.

"Suneet Mehta (IFS:2007), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Canberra, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji," Ministy of External Affairs said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

The relations between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

The bilateral relationship received a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) was also held.

