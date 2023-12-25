Suniel Shetty wishes wifey Mana: ‘Tied to each other for 41 years’

Mumbai, Dec 25 As they completed 41 years of marital bliss, actor Suniel Shetty on Monday penned a heart-warming note for his wife Mana and said that she will “forever” his “always.”

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture of himself with his wife. He captioned it, "Happy happy anniversary wifey ... locked , knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now...you will forever my always !! "

Their friends from the industry took to the comment section wished them a happy anniversary.

Arjun Rampal wrote: "Happy Anniversary to the Benjamin Button couple. And Merry Christmas love."

Tanisha Mukerji said “Happy anniversary”.

Archana Puran Singh commented: “Happyyyy Aniversary Mana and Suniel … God bless you with togetherness and love always.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the quintessential made for each other couple - Anna & Mana "

Sameera Reddy said: "Happy anniversary."

Mahima Chaudhry’s comment read: "Happy anniversary."

Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 1991 after a long courtship. Theywelcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

On the work front, Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta and Shreyas Talapade among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor