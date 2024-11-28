Sunita Williams and Crew Celebrates Thanksgiving in Space with Smoked Turkey and Zero Gravity Fun (Watch Video)

Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore, and their crew are currently stuck in space for over 6 months now. A few days back, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) detected a concerning "toxic smell" emanating from a Russian spacecraft docked at the station. Recently Sunita and her team shared a heartwarming message. In a video message, they wished their friends and family a "Happy Thanksgiving" from space.

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station wanted to share their Happy Thanksgiving wishes. In a video, they shared that their holiday meal will include smoked turkey, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, apples, and sardines. Although this sounds like a traditional Thanksgiving feast, they will be consuming these foods in a highly processed form, typically as paste in tubes designed to prevent spills. This preparation ensures the food has a long shelf life and is suitable for the conditions of space.

Astronaut Barry Wilmore commented in the video, “There aren’t many places where you can lie on the ceiling, and this is one of them. We’re thankful for zero gravity; it’s fantastic!” Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been in space for about eight months. Their mission, which was originally scheduled to last five days, was extended due to issues with their spacecraft that delayed their return. NASA has now planned for their return in February 2025. Despite the extended mission, they don’t feel “stranded.”

Sunita Williams even referred to space as her “happy place,” enjoying the experience of this long-duration mission. She added, "Our mission control and management always had a plan for us to return home. We arrived at the station on Starliner, and we will return on a Dragon, so there has always been a way for us to get back."