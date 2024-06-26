SuperBridge Summit 2024 to convene 'Next Gen' global leaders for economic innovation

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council have announced that the highly anticipated second edition of the SuperBridge Summit 2024 will be held on October 15-16, 2024, at the One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai.

The two-day summit will coincide with GITEX Global, bringing together future leaders of the global economy in one venue.

The theme of this year's summit - "Innovate for Next Gen", will explore diverse elements shaping the future of global economy, across five key topics: 'Economic Powerhouse', 'Technology and Industrial Transformation', 'Leadership and Human Equity', 'Life and Wellbeing', and 'Wealth and Investment'.

Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and DWTC, said, "Hosting the SuperBridge Summit 2024 underscores our strategic role as a global nexus for innovation and cross-regional investments. Our advanced financial infrastructure, commitment to cutting-edge technologies, and visionary leadership align seamlessly with the summit's focus on fostering the next generation of leaders. Dubai's dedication to economic diversification, high living standards, and thriving business environment make it the perfect destination to inspire and connect global innovators." (ANI/WAM)

