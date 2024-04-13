Supreme Court to host 2-day conference on technology, judicial dialogue with Singapore

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Aiming to explore the intersection of technology and the legal system, particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judiciary, the Supreme Court is organising a two-day conference on Technology and Dialogue between the Supreme Courts of India and Singapore on April 13 and 14, 2024.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Singapore Justice Sundaresh Menon alongside judges, jurists, and experts will engage in panel discussions covering a wide array of topics.

The topics of the conference is related to Artificial Intelligence and its implications for the legal system, potential to assist court proceedings, role in judicial training, improving access to justice, ethical considerations surrounding its use, and the future of AI.

The conference will serve as a platform for sharing insights, best practices and innovative ideas to facilitate a deeper understanding of how AI can enhance judicial processes and promote access to justice, statement released by the Supreme Court said.

"By bringing together key stakeholders from the Supreme Courts of both nations as well as academicians and eminent members of the legal and technological communities, this event will promote meaningful dialogue and collaboration paving the way for future advancements in the intersection of technology and law," it added.

The statement further said that through discussions on harnessing AI responsibly, safeguarding against risks and exploring future trends, the conference aims to strengthen bilateral ties and create a shared commitment to the evolution of legal systems and the potential use of AI to streamline legal processes, reducing time and costs associated with litigation and thereby making justice more accessible to citizens.

