Surinamese delegation visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Ram Temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 : A delegation from Suriname made a visit to Ayodhya, the sacred city known for its cultural and religious heritage.

The delegation, led by Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee, arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning and engaged in spiritual and cultural activities. The delegation offered prayers to the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple.

The delegation also took a boat ride on the Sarayu River to explore Ayodhya's temples.

Marinus Bee, expressing his sentiments, stated, "I am Christian, but I respect all religions. The Ram Temple is divine and magnificent. Everyone should visit Ayodhya at least once for the Darshan of Ram Lalla."

Marinus Bee also expressed his joy and gratitude for the warm reception, highlighting Ayodhya's significance in his life.

Nisha Jhakari, a Member of Parliament from Suriname, shared her excitement about visiting India and Ayodhya.

She expressed her gratitude to the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, for extending the invitation, emphasising the unique opportunity to witness the establishment of the Ram Temple, a momentous event in the city.

Jogi Mahendra Kumar, another Member of Parliament from Suriname, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues, expressing his delight at experiencing the cultural and spiritual richness of Ayodhya. The delegation's representatives conveyed their appreciation for the hospitality and the chance to witness the historical and religious aspects of Ayodhya.

On Monday, the Surinamese Parliamentary Delegation called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House Complex.

Welcoming the delegation, Birla highlighted the close friendly relations between India and Suriname and the historical linkages between the two countries. The strong relationship between the two nations is based on cultural, spiritual, and close people-to-people ties, as noted by Om Birla.

Birla also fondly recalled the hospitality received by the Indian Parliamentary Delegation during their visit to Suriname in 2022.

Marinus Bee thanked Birla for the warm welcome and said that India is a great nation and like a second home for the Surinamese.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor