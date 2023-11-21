Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’ to release in 38 languages worldwide

Mumbai, Nov 21 The upcoming Tamil film ‘Kanguva’, which features Tamil superstar Suriya, will be released in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.

The film’s first look was shared on Suriya’s birthday and it promises a captivating but bloody tale of a warrior.

The producer of the film, Gnanavelraja Ke informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for ‘Kanguva’. Moreover, with Kanguva, Tamil cinema will open new doors in terms of box office numbers and reach.

The world of ‘Kanguva’ will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

'Kanguva' is directed by Siva and features Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular character. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Music Composer for his work in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Other starcast of ‘Kanguva’ will be revealed in due course. The makers are planning to release 'Kanguva' in summer 2024.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor