Survey finds 72 pc patient satisfaction with Israel's mental health system

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health published the results of the patient experience survey in mental health centres, which was conducted as part of the national program for examining the patient experience in the health care system. The survey was conducted between the months of November 2021 and June 2022.

The survey found that 72 per cent of the patients were satisfied with the treatment, 90 per cent of patients were satisfied with the respectful handling they received and 82% felt that they were treated in good hands.

Minister of Health Moshe Arbel said, "Improving the patient experience is an issue of utmost importance in the health system in general and in mental health institutions and psychiatric hospitals in particular. A care team with a high sense of service provides a positive experience for the patient in meeting the system and leads to better quality treatment."

The Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov added, "The Ministry is leading a comprehensive strategic move with regard to the field of mental health, including the model of the psychiatric hospitalization system, along with the community torture system. The survey allows us to draw the necessary conclusions and integrate them into the work plans, in order to continue to strengthen the entire system, and to work to improve the treatment of patients and their feelings" (ANI/TPS)

