Sweden, Norway, Denmark pledge USD 500m to Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 6 : Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have pledged a combined USD 500 million to a NATO program supplying advanced US weapons, including Patriot missiles, to Ukraine, Khaama Press reported.

The aid follows a proposal initially supported by US President Donald Trump, in which the US would provide the weapons while European allies cover the cost, as per Khaama Press.

Sweden is contributing USD 275 million, Norway USD 146 million, and Denmark USD 90 million. The funds will be transferred to NATO immediately to ensure the rapid delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces.

Defence ministers from Norway and Denmark stressed the urgency of the situation. "Speed is vital," said Denmark's minister. Norway echoed this, emphasizing that Ukraine needs the equipment "as soon as possible," as quoted by Khaama Press.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, calling it a "new foundation for European security" and a deterrent to further Russian aggression.

The new NATO initiative, known as the "Ukraine Defense Capability Coalition," also includes Canada and other European nations. The Netherlands was the first country to join, pledging EUR500 million earlier this week.

This support reflects increasing European commitment to help Ukraine defend itself as the war with Russia, now in its third year, continues to escalate.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he had a "productive conversation" with US President Donald Trump, with the main focus on ending the war with Russia and coordinating positions between Kyiv and Washington.

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed achieving a "just and lasting peace" and expressed appreciation for Trump's efforts to help end the conflict.

"It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it," Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on X.

Zelenskyy added that both sides exchanged assessments of the battlefield, particularly the rising number of Russian strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. He said President Trump was "fully informed" about the current situation and Moscow's intensified assaults.

