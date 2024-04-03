Swedish national Patricia Eriksson arrives in Nagpur to find her biological mother

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Swedish national Patricia Eriksson arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday, with the hope of finding her biological mother.

The 41-year-old Swedish national, who was born to a 23-year-old unwed mother in Daga Hospital in Feb 1983, was adopted a year later from an orphanage by a Swedish couple.

"The kids in school started to explain that they have their mother's hair and father's nose...That was a hard time. I wanted to look like someone (mom and dad). Then I realised I couldn't do the same...," Eriksson told ANI.

Expressing how hard it was for her, she added, "From a child's perspective, you cannot compare yourself to your mother. You are just put in a place where you don't look like anyone. So that's why my thought (of searching for my biological mother) started in childhood. It's been a tough time...I hope this can lead to something more."

Earlier in 2022, Erikkson began her search.

After a short, unsuccessful visit in 2022, Patricia, her elder sister and Pune-based social worker and 'roots search' expert, Anjali Pawar, have now returned to Nagpur to continue their mission.

Advocate Anjali Pawar appealed to anyone who used to live in Shantinagar in 1983 and knows anything about her parents to come for help.

"We are helping Patricia in her search. When we received this case in 2022, we first contacted Shradhanand Ashram and verified the documents. Anyone who used to live in Shantinagar in 1983 and knows her or knows about Shanta and Ramdas, we appeal to them to come forward and help us...Patricia wants to meet her mother once," Pawar said.

