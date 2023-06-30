‘Sweet Karaam Coffee’ trailer brews comedy, adventure, social commentary

Chennai, June 30 In a new addition to the world of Tamil TV, upcoming drama series 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is sure to excite fans of Tamil serials. An imaginative and well-written female-centric family drama, its recently released trailer mixes comedy, adventure, emotions and social commentary.

The trailer shows three women of different generations from the same family, embarking on a road trip which soon turns into a journey of self-discovery as they rediscover themselves and reignite their passion for life.

Talking about the show, Swathi Raghuraaman, the director of episodes two, three and four, said: "'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is about a family encountering big changes in their lives. As people evolve, relationships and the family too must evolve."

Making her streaming debut, the veteran Tamil actress Lakshmi said that her debut on OTT with the show will definitely be “special”. Describing her character, Lakshmi said: “Free-spirited, free-willed, and free to speak your mind is how we all must live our lives, and my character – Sundari represents all of that in the best possible form."

Playing the role of Kaveri, 'Phool Aur Kante' and 'Gentleman' actress Madhoo said: “Kaveri is a responsible homemaker, who loves her family more than anything, and takes care of everyone, but somewhere along the way she loses herself. So, when her mother-in-law and daughter convince her to accompany them on an impromptu road trip, it reignites a spark in her to embark on this journey for herself.”

She further mentioned: "'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is a beautiful telling of a journey about rediscovering yourself, and exploring the possibilities of life beyond the confines of your home, outdated and stereotypical norms, and societal expectations.”

Santhy, who plays the role of the youngest protagonist Niveditha said that “each woman is on a journey of self-discovery, and in the process of finding themselves over the course of their adventures, they also establish a camaraderie that promises a lifetime of solace and support.”

Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd., 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is jointly directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy as the three female protagonists.

The eight-episode Tamil series will premiere on July 6 on Prime Video. The show will also be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor