Swiss International Air Lines now offers free internet chat on all its long-haul flights

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Swiss Air Lines customers can now enjoy free use of the internet for chat services such as WhatsApp on all long-haul flights. The service was started on August 2.

“The new facility will be available in all classes of travel, throughout the flight and with no data limit. Passengers wishing to use further internet functions such as surfing, email or social media can choose from two optional additional packages which are available from CHF 25,” Swiss Airlines said in a statement.

“Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be providing all its long-haul flights with a new free internet service enabling the use of chat apps from 2 August 2023. The new facility will allow passengers in all classes of travel to send and receive Free text and picture messages via their smartphone, laptop or tablet throughout their flight.”

The facility will offer access to all the most popular chat and messenger services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

“SWISS travellers will also be able to use the internet aloft to surf, send and receive emails or visit social media platforms by opting for one of two supplementary internet packages: 'Wi-Fi 4 Hours', which offers four hours of access for CHF 25, or the CHF 35 'Wi-Fi Premium', which provides such access throughout the flight. Travelers in First Class and HON Circle Members enjoy unlimited internet access throughout their time aloft,” statement read.

Swiss Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour said, "In offering these new wi-fi options we’re taking a big step forward. With our new unlimited free chat facility in all our travel classes, our guests can keep in contact with their families, friends and business partners throughout their flight."

He added, "Our attractive new packages for surfing, email and social media also offer unlimited data volumes. So our customers now have even more choice in how they wish to stay in unbounded touch with the world while they are aboard our long-haul flights."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor