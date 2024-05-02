Switzerland to hold summit on 'Peace in Ukraine' in June

Bern [Switzerland], May 2 : Switzerland is set to organise a summit on 'Peace in Ukraine' at the Burgenstock resort on June 15 and 16, aiming to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in a statement announced that the summit will be a basis for a peace process amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The country has invited over 160 delegations to the summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Swizz President Viola Amherd announced the summit date on X on Thursday and extended her invitation to the global leaders to join the summit.

"Honored to invite global leaders to the first Summit on Peace in #Ukraine. 15-16 June Burgenstock. Let's advance dialogue based on the UN Charter towards a #PathToPeace. Global collaboration is key to shape a peaceful #future," she stated in her post.

https://x.com/Violapamherd/status/1785943245907743229

Moreover, the summit will build on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, underscoring the Ukrainian peace formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law.

"The overarching objective of the summit is to inspire a future peace process," the FDFA said in the statement.

To achieve their objective, the summit further intends to provide a platform for dialogue on ways towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter.

It also intends to "Promote a common understanding of a possible framework to reach this goal."

Moreover, it aims to jointly define a roadmap on how to involve both parties in a future peace process, the statement noted.

"The participation of a wide range of states and their contributions to the discussion will be crucial to reach these goals."

Notably, Switzerland has a long tradition of promoting dialogue. Thus, it considers the exchange of different views to build the way to peace in Ukraine.

