Switzerland to renounce its 'neutrality', adopt sanctions against Russia

Switzerland on Monday announced that it will forego "Swiss neutrality" and adopt sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

Swiss Federal President Ignazio Cassis said that it will forego its commitment to "Swiss neutrality" in favor of adopting sanctions against Russia, adding that Switzerland's sanctions will be in line with those already adopted by the European Union, reported CNN.

"The Swiss Federal Council has decided today to fully adopt EU sanctions," Cassis said during a news briefing. "It is an unparalleled action of Switzerland, who has always stayed neutral before."

"Russia's attack is an attack on freedom, an attack on democracy, an attack on the civil population, and an attack on the institutions of a free country. This cannot be accepted regarding international law, this cannot be accepted politically, and this cannot be accepted morally," Cassis added.

Speaking after an extraordinary meeting of the Swiss Federal Council, Cassis stressed that "in these dark days," Switzerland stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and hopes that sanctions will encourage the Kremlin to "change its mind," reported CNN.

"To play into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral. Having signed the Geneva convention of human rights, we are bound to humanitarian order," Cassis said.

"Other democracies shall be able to rely on Switzerland; those standing for international law shall be able to rely on Switzerland; states that uphold human rights shall be able to rely on Switzerland," said the Swiss Federal President.

Switzerland will freeze the assets of "listed persons" and will also bring into force an entry ban for those highlighted by the EU's packet of sanctions, according to Cassis, reported CNN.

Cassis said that Switzerland was closing its airspace to all flights from Russia, including private jets, with the exception of humanitarian flights, search flights, and emergency situations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor