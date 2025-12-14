Sydney Mass Shooting: Australian PM Albanese Calls Bondi Attack Shocking as 9 Killed, 16 Injured

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the situation unfolding in Bondi as deeply alarming and upsetting. In his official statement, he said emergency services and police personnel were actively working at the scene to protect lives and manage the crisis. He expressed solidarity with all those impacted by the incident. The Prime Minister confirmed that he had spoken with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner and the New South Wales Premier. Authorities are coordinating closely with NSW Police, and updates will be shared as verified details emerge. People in nearby areas were urged to rely only on official information released by NSW Police.

A panic-like situation erupted following a reported mass shooting near Sydney’s North Bondi suburb on Sunday, December 14, 2025. According to initial reports, several loud gunshots were heard, prompting fear among residents and visitors. Videos circulating online showed heavy police presence across the area. The incident reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, while several others sustained injuries. Law enforcement agencies advised residents and the general public to stay away from the North Bondi region until further notice. Emergency teams were rushed to the site as authorities worked to secure the area and assess the unfolding situation.

New South Wales Police released an official advisory stating they were responding to an ongoing incident at Bondi Beach. The public was instructed to avoid the area immediately, while those already present were told to seek shelter. Police confirmed that officers were deployed on-site and that further information would be provided once available. Media reports indicated that the shooting occurred along Campbell Parade, a road running parallel to Bondi Beach. Several individuals were injured during the incident. Witnesses claimed hearing numerous gunshots, ranging from over a dozen to several dozen, before the area was sealed off.

Officials confirmed that at least nine people lost their lives, while 16 others were taken to hospitals following the shooting at Sydney’s popular Bondi Beach. Authorities urged the public to stay clear as the situation remained under control. Australia’s national broadcaster ABC reported that one of the suspected shooters was killed, while another was taken into custody. The New South Wales Ambulance Service said multiple victims received treatment at the scene before being transported to hospitals across Sydney. Emergency responders continued working under heightened security as investigations into the incident progressed.

Reiterating earlier advisories, New South Wales Police again appealed to the public through social media to avoid Bondi Beach and nearby locations. Individuals already in the vicinity were urged to remain in safe shelter. A spokesperson representing Prime Minister Albanese acknowledged the active security situation and advised residents to follow instructions issued by NSW Police. Visuals from the scene showed people inside a nearby café running for safety as gunshots rang out. The footage highlighted the fear and confusion during the incident, as authorities worked swiftly to contain the threat.

NSW Ambulance confirmed the deployment of more than 25 emergency resources, including ambulances, helicopters, specialist teams, and medical personnel. Several patients were treated at the scene, while others were shifted to hospitals across Sydney. Separately, a Hanukkah event titled “Chanuka by the Sea 2025” had been scheduled at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack and urged Australian authorities to address rising antisemitism. He described the incident as a cruel act against Jews gathering to mark the festival, calling for decisive action.