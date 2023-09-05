Syed Raza Ahmed turns female for 'Meet'; here's why

New Delhi, Sep 5 Actor Syed Raza Ahmed, who plays the character of Shlok in the show ‘Meet’ took up a disguise, and wore a saree for a sequence. He went the extra mile to get all the nuances right, by taking help from his mother and his female co-actors.

Presenting the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.

After the recent 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter -- Sumeet (Ashi Singh) -- who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name.

While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, viewers are in for some high-end drama as Raunak (Vikram Bham) is back into the happy married life of Sumeet and Shlok to separate them from each other and create misunderstandings.

Ashi has been seen in several disguises on ‘Meet’ before, this is the first time that Syed Raza wore a saree.

In the upcoming episodes, Syed’s character Shlok will be seen in the look of his wife Sumeet, so that he can be around her, and save her from Raunak’s fake act of being mentally unstable.

Wearing a blue saree, a wig, and plenty of makeup, Raza almost nailed the look of Sumeet. However, it was his performance that was noticed by one and all. He not only donned the look of a woman but acted like one perfectly in the show.

Talking about the same, Syed Raza said: “I am not someone who likes to do monotonous things, so, the day my creative director told me that I will have to dress up like a woman on screen for a sequence, I got very excited. This idea is very interesting to me, as my character Shlok, is this sweet innocent guy.”

“Hence, when I got to know that there is something new for me in the pipeline, I was really happy. My team wasn’t sure if I would be up for this since most of the men don’t prefer to get into a woman’s look because of the stereotypical notion. But as an actor, I think one must enjoy playing different parts of their character and challenge their own capabilities,” he shared.

The actor added: “And trust me when I say this, I have a new sense of respect for all the ladies who pull off saree very effortlessly, over and above heels, hair, make-up, and jewellery. Holding on to a saree, along with the jewellery is not easy at all, and I have realised this in just these three days of shoot-wearing saree.”

He further said he is sure that the audience is going to love the upcoming drama, as there will be a lot of 'Tashan' seen between Raunak and Shlok.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor