Syria: Rebels claim to enter city of Homs

Damascus [Syria], December 8 : Syrian rebels claim to have entered the city of Homs, a strategic stronghold. If they succeed in capturing it, the move could effectively divide President Bashar al-Assad's regime, isolating coastal territories from the capital city Damascus, according to a report by CNN.

"After several qualitative night operations, the remnants of the criminal regime are escaping the city of Homs, and the city's neighbourhoods are now being penetrated and combed in preparation for declaring it completely liberated, God willing," a spokesperson for the northern rebels said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's military has sent a message to residents assuring them that it will continue to defend the country, as rebels say they are circling in on the capital Damascus.

Also, the Syrian military assured residents that it remains committed to defending the country. This statement came as rebels claimed to be closing in on the capital.

"The Syrian Arab Army, as always, continues its national and constitutional duties to defend Syria and its people, and it will restore security and stability to all parts of our homeland," the military said in a text sent via its cell providers across the country on Saturday evening.

Earlier, Syrian government forces withdrew from a number of Damascus suburbs where opposition protests broke out on Saturday, according to war monitoring organisations, the New York Times reported.

Government forces have withdrawn from several suburbs of Damascus, including Moadamia al-Sham and Daraya, as well as the neighbouring Mezzeh military airport, according to the British-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump asserted that this is not America's fight and the US should have "nothing to do with it.

"The rebels are battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces from two directions; the north and the south, in an attempt to close in on Damascus. Daraa is where the Syrian uprising started in 2011, CNN reported.

"Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out President Bashar al-Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss thereof over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Criticising the previous policies of former President Barack Obama, Trump further said that there is the possibility of Assad himself being forced out, which can actually be the "best thing" to happen to Syria.

"This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them," Trump stated.

"There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!," he added.

Notably, the conflict in Syria began in 2011, after President Bashar al-Assad moved to stamp out peaceful pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring. Over 3,00,000 civilians have been killed in more than a decade of war, according to the United Nations, with millions more displaced across the region.

