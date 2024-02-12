Syrian president warns of escalating conflict as US attacks intensify in Middle East

Damascus, Feb 12 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has expressed concerns that Washington's attacks in different parts of the Middle East threaten to expand the conflict in the region, the media reported.

In a meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Syrian capital Damascus, Assad criticised the US for its approach to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed concerns about Washington's ongoing provision of "lethal weapons" to Israel and its military operations in various parts of the Middle East, saying they pose a risk of escalating the conflict.

During the meeting, Assad highlighted the need for offering maximum support to the Palestinian people, commending their resilience during the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Assad also discussed with Amir-Abdollahian the Israeli attacks on Syrian territories and the overall regional developments, according to the state news agency SANA.

They stressed the importance for international institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to halt the looming Israeli assault in Rafah, the southernmost Gazan city, currently sheltering more than half of the displaced Palestinians in the enclave.

