Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Turkey on Tuesday

Ankara, Feb 3 Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday.

Al-Sharaa, along with other high-level Syrian officials, is expected to discuss with the Turkish side the recent developments in Syria and joint steps to promote Syria's economic recovery, sustainable stability, and security, Altun said on social media platform X.

Meetings held during al-Sharaa's visit will also focus on support mechanisms for Syria's transitional government and its people through multilateral platforms, he added.

"We believe that the visit ... will contribute to strengthening and expanding the renewed Türkiye-Syria relations," Altun noted.

Turkey, which severed diplomatic relations with Damascus in 2011, has voiced support for a peaceful transition in Syria. Erdogan has pledged to back the new Syrian administration in establishing state structures and drafting a new constitution.

On Sunday, al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign visit. During his visit, al-Sharaa held talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on topics related to Syria and regional affairs, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance Syria's security and stability, as well as opportunities for cooperation across various sectors, and exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing efforts to address them, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi Crown Prince congratulated al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of Syria and wished him success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.

For his part, al-Sharaa expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his good wishes and the Kingdom's supportive stance toward Syria and its people.

Al-Sharaa led the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group since 2017 and played a key role in the offensive that led to the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and the establishment of the Syrian transitional government. He has been the country's de facto leader since Assad's ouster.

Syria's Military Operations Administration announced on January 29 the appointment of al-Sharaa as President during the transitional period, granting him authority to establish an interim legislative council until a permanent constitution is ratified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor