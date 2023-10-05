Tahir Raj Bhasin got to live his dream of travelling on top of a train in 'Sultan Of Delhi'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen in period crime series 'Sultan Of Delhi', has revealed that being a part of the show made his childhood dream come true as he got a chance to sit on the top of the train, wear leather jackets and drive vintage cars.

The series based on Arnab Roy's book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension'is about a young man, who makes it through the partition of the country, and later goes on to become the kingpin of the underworld during the 1960s.

In a candid conversation, Bhasin, who has showcased his versatility as an actor with various projects, spoke about the 'Sultan of Delhi' and feedback of its trailer.

Talking about the show, he said, "As soon as I heard the script, I was so thrilled to be a part of this show. Being a part of 'Sultan of Delhi' made my childhood dream come true as I got a chance to sit on top of the train, wear leather jackets, sunglasses, and drive vintage cars. This was one series where I could tick mark all my to do's.

"After shooting for the show, it has impacted my life so much that I got two-three more scripts to read and I couldn't find them interesting. This show has really raised the bar for me."

Talking about the feedback he has been getting for the trailer, he said, "The best part is people are not able to understand if this is a show or a film which is really good. Because it promises a cinematic experience. People are liking me as they have never seen me in this avatar before. "

Besides Bhasin, the series features Mouni Roy, Nishant Dahiya, Harleen Sethi, Anupriya Goenka and Vinay Pathak in lead roles.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

