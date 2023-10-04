Tahir Raj Bhasin: 'Nothing feels sweeter than a hit'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is hoping he would deliver another hit with ‘Sultan of Delhi’ and shared that for an actor, nothing feels sweeter than a hit.

Tahir has showcased his acting prowess in projects ‘Mardaani’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Looop Lapeta’ and shows like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, and ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’.

Talking about the same, Tahir said: "I’m fortunate to have had an amazing run with my last three projects 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'. I hope to deliver four hits in a row now with 'Sultan of Delhi'."

The actor added: "It will be really special for me to deliver another success story with a project that is so close to my heart. I know I have given it my all for my director, Milan Luthria sir. For an actor, nothing feels sweeter than a hit. Thankfully, I have had a good run so far and I’m grateful that people like the work that I do on screen."

“It has been a journey for me to play and be accepted as the lead in films and in series. It feels amazing to dabble both these spaces with equal love and affection. I’m happy where I’m today with regards to the kind of work that I’m doing or the recognition that I’m getting for my acting."

‘Sultan of Delhi’ will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13.

