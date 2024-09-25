Taiwan allies call for inclusion in UN during 'Summit of Future'

Taipei [Taiwan], September 25 : Four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies have called for the inclusion of the country in the United Nations system during the recent UN Summit of the Future, which took place alongside the annual UN General Assembly.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), President Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands, President Surangel S Whipps Jr of Palau, Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini, and President Santiago Pena of Paraguay all advocated for Taiwan's inclusion in the UN system during the inaugural Summit of the Future, held on September 22-23, as reported by Taiwan Focus.

In her address, Heine highlighted Taiwan's role as a "key partner" to the Marshall Islands, stating, "Taiwan's important partnership deserves appropriate recognition. If we are to truly 'leave no one behind,' then Taiwan deserves meaningful and enhanced participation in the UN system."

Whipps Jr noted that Taiwan's absence from the international organization and its specialized agencies was "ironic," given that this year's UN General Assembly theme is "Leaving no one behind." He further stated that Taiwan's exclusion from the UN resulted from a "misinterpretation" of UN Resolution 2758, adopted by the 26th UN General Assembly in 1971 to address China's representation at the world body. As a result, Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), lost its seat to the People's Republic of China, which has led to its exclusion from participating in the international organization and its affiliates.

In his speech at the Summit of the Future, PM Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini emphasized that Taiwan "contributes significantly to global public health, economic development, and technological innovation," and called for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in international organizations."

Pena, meanwhile, expressed Paraguay's conviction that the future should be one of peace, moving us further from violence and conquest. He stated, "In a phrase, 'might does not make right.' For this reason, we defend countries like Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which have a right to be respected and treated with dignity."

The inaugural summit occurred at the start of the UN General Assembly's "High-level Week" in New York. The summit endorsed a so-called Pact for the Future, a comprehensive document aimed at making the UN system suitable for the needs of the 21st century.

Among other ambitions, the pact includes commitments to reform the global financial architecture, adapt the UN to new security threats, advance sustainable development, harness digital technologies, and address the needs of youth and future generations. The 79th session of the UN General Assembly commenced at UN Headquarters in New York on September 10, with the General Debate scheduled for September 24-28 and September 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor