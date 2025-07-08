Taiwan detecs 20 Chinese air sorties around its airspace

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 20 sorties of Chinese aircraft around its airspace.

As per the MND, of the 20 aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, eastern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Overall 20 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0730hr today. 13 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, eastern and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1942463675677470811

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1942463677405487437

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected four Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, the MND said, "4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1942388168801804484

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected six Chinese Naval vessels around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND stated, "6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1942025775739523514

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly urged China to engage in immediate talks over its unilateral launch of the W121 flight corridor, an extension of the contested M503 route, according to Focus Taiwan.

MAC officials say Beijing's latest move not only undermines prior cross-strait consensus and public opinion in Taiwan but significantly destabilises air safety in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding Asia-Pacific region. Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, any route adjustments must involve coordination with all affected airspace authorities, coordination that Taiwan says did not occur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor