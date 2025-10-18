Taiwan detects 27 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 27 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

As per the MND, of the 27 sorties, 19 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "27 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 21 sorties of PLA aircraft and nine PLAN vessels.

As per the MND, "Overall 21 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0837hr today. 17 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

"18 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," it added.

Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

During the military parade on September 3 in Tiananmen Square, China showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads: the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile.

This threatening exhibition of what analysts characterise as a potential Chinese "nuclear triad"the capacity to launch nuclear weapons via air, land, and sea- has heightened alarms among democratic nations. Previously, China did not possess the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes, according to CNA's report.

