Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft and naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 20 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported Chinese military activity around its territory, with five sorties by aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected up until 6 am on Saturday, a significant decrease from what was reported the day prior.

The ministry said three of the five sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated in a post on X.

5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Yuv1qm4ORk— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

On Friday, 13 sorties by PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels were detected. The ministry said eight of the 13 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan has repeatedly accused Beijing of increasing such military activities as part of its pressure tactics. The island's defence ministry maintains that its forces closely monitor the movements and respond appropriately.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor