Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 11 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 21 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels were detected operating near Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Tuesday to 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 13 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to Chinese incursions, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "21 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has intensified its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 17 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship were detected operating near Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 12 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "17 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

