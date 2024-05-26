Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft, vessels operating around its vicinity

Taipei [Taiwan], May 26 : Taiwan Ministry of Defence, on Sunday, detected seven China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, as well as over 10 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan's MND statement, seven PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were tracked operating in the island's vicinity up until 6 am.

In response, Taiwan's armed forces monitored and responded to the situation accordingly.

"7 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's ministry stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry detected 62 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 27 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Out of these, 47 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest, southeast and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Following the two days of China's military games on the Taiwan strait, the Taiwan Ministry emphasised that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) military exercises, indicative of its hegemonic mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability.

The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.

Recently, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, in a speech, affirmed his commitment to defending Taiwan against external challenges and threats, underscoring the values of freedom and democracy.

"Faced with external challenges and threats, we will continue to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and safeguard peace and stability in the region," he said.

