Taiwan Earthquake: India Issues Advisory for Citizens, Shares Emergency Helpline Numbers

After a horrific earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the entire island of Taiwan, the Indian Embassy in Taipei issued an advisory on Wednesday and shared emergency helpline numbers for its citizens in the island nation.

India Taipei Association posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been set up by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian nationals living in Taiwan: Mobile: 0905247906; Email: ad.ita@mea.gov.in."

IMPORTANT ADVISORY



In view of the earthquake striking off the coast of eastern Taiwan during the early hours of Wednesday, 03 April 2024, the following emergency helpline has been setup by India Taipei Association for assistance, guidance, or clarification to all Indian… — India Taipei Association 印度台北協會 (@ita_taipei) April 3, 2024

"All Indian nationals are further requested to follow advisories issued by the local authorities," the advisory issued by the association stated, "ITA also requests Indian nationals in Taiwan to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation."

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: One Dead, More than 50 Injured After Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Island's East Coast; Scary Visuals Surface.

According to the reports, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured as more casualties are to be expected as rescue operations has been conducted across the capital city of Taiwan. At least 26 buildings have collapsed, mainly in Hualien, and 20 people are feared trapped in debris.