Taiwan expresses "serious concerns" over Singapore PM's reaffirmation of One-China Policy and opposition to Taiwanese independence

Taipei [Taiwan], October 27 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has voiced "serious concerns" after Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reaffirmed the city-state's stance against "Taiwanese independence" during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Taipei Times has reported.

On Saturday, Wong and Li discussed developments across the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement from the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Prime Minister Wong reiterated that Singapore maintains a clear and consistent 'one China' policy and stands against Taiwan independence," the statement quoted by Taipei Times said.

In response, MOFA stated that it is a well-known fact and mutual understanding among many that the Republic of China (ROC) is a self-governing and independent nation, excelling in political freedom, economic growth, and global competitiveness. "Taiwan's future can only be determined by the Taiwanese people," it added.

MOFA further said Singapore should recognise the Republic of China as a sovereign nation and avoid making statements that could harm their long-standing friendship.

Like many other countries, Singapore maintains formal diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China rather than with the Republic of China. Singaporean leaders have consistently emphasised that the city-state adheres to the "one China" policy and opposes Taiwanese independence, as highlighted by the Taipei Times report.

Despite the absence of official diplomatic relations, Taiwan and Singapore continue to share strong informal and economic ties. On November 7, 2013, both nations signed the Agreement on Economic Partnership, a comprehensive economic arrangement that took effect the following year and strengthened bilateral trade and investment.

Following a 1975 agreement, Singaporean troops have also been dispatched to Taiwan for military training, due to the limited land and airspace available in Singapore, the Taipei Times report noted.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself autonomously with distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, maintaining that there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The roots of the dispute trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government relocated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has sought unification through military, diplomatic, and economic measures to pressure Taiwan and limit its international presence. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty in the face of external pressures.

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) routinely monitors and reports on related military activities to ensure transparency and bolster national security awareness.

