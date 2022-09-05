Taiwan lifts typhoon Hinnamnor warning, no casualties reported

Taipei, Sep 5 Taiwan's meteorological agency lifted its typhoon warning as Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon this year, left the island and its coastal waters, with no reports of severe disasters or casualties.

According to the island's emergency response agency, the typhoon brought about some minor disasters, such as uprooting of trees and advertising boards, damaging infrastructure and roads, and power outages, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far, a total of 1,235 people have been evacuated and 262 accommodated by temporary shelters.

On Sunday, more than 43,000 households in Taiwan had power outages due to the typhoon, with over 4,000 still remaining to be recovered, said the electric power agency.

The meteorological agency said the typhoon was centred at sea around 440 km to the northeast of the city of Taipei at 8 p.m., on Sunday moving roughly north-turn-northeastward at 30 km per hour.

