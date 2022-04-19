Taiwan logs 1,626 new local COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Taiwan reported 1,626 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Tuesday.

Of those new local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of cases with 583 infections, followed by Taipei city with 287 cases, Taoyuan city with 197 and Keelung city with 148.

Besides the local cases, 101 new imported cases were also reported in the country, according to CECC.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far reached 37,710 including 9,889 imported cases and 27,767 locally transmitted cases.

Further, the death toll in the country mounted to 856 including 842 fatalities from domestic cases and the other 14 from imported cases.

Notably, the number of new local infections in Taiwan surpassed 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day. Further, over 60,000 residents of the country are currently isolated at home, and over 470 schools across the region have totally or partially suspended classes, reported Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

