Taiwan logs 3,058 new COVID-19 infections

Taiwan reported 3,058 fresh COVID-19 infections comprising 2,969 locally transmitted cases and 89 imported cases, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday.

Notably, the number of local cases was another single-day high and marked a full week of over 1,000 new local infections per day.

Of those local cases, New Taipei city reported the highest number of cases with 1,000 infections, followed by Taipei city with 663, Taoyuan city with 414, Keelung city with 216, and Taichung city with 139 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan mounted to 43,243, including 33,113 local infections and 10,076 imported cases.

With no deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll remained unchanged at 856, including 842 fatalities from local cases and the other 14 from imported cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

