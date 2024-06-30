Taiwan Navy to commission 2 Tuo Chiang corvettes to counter Chinese naval intrusions

Taipei [Taiwan], June 30 : Amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and China, Taipei will be commissioning two Tuo Chiang-class corvettes into its navy to shore up its naval defence against Beijing's aggression, Taiwan News reported.

The Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, An Chiang and Wan Chiang (a Taiwanese-designed class of fast and stealthy multi-mission corvettes), are set to be commissioned next week, a military official announced on June 28.

The ships will begin combat patrol missions after being commissioned on July 3, Taiwan News reported citing Liberty Times.

These corvettes are equipped with Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles to counter Chinese naval intrusions into Taiwanese waters. The Taiwanese Navy will have seven Tuo Chiang-class corvettes in service once the An Chiang and Wan Chiang are commissioned.

According to the Navy's plans, the missile configuration for the second batch of five Tuo Chiang corvettes may be altered.

According to Taiwan News, initially, the Navy planned to replace its ageing Ching Chiang-class patrol ships on a one-for-one basis as the Tuo Chiang corvettes were commissioned. However, due to increased Chinese naval activity, the Navy has adopted a new strategy to match Chinese ships one-for-one. As a result, the retirement plan for older ships will be adjusted to meet operational demands.

Moreover, the Navy is also considering altering the missile configuration for the second batch of five Tuo Chiang corvettes, potentially reducing Hsiung Feng II missiles to four and increasing Hsiung Feng III missiles to eight, enhancing the ships' anti-ship capabilities.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan detected five Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels, operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) Saturday to 6 am (local time) Sunday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defence, five of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft entered Taiwan's northern, central, Southwest, and Southeast Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's action, Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into ADIZ.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy, with Beijing considering the island as its territory that must be reunified with the mainland, if necessary by force.

