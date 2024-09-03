Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 3 : Taiwan detected 19 Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one 'official ship' operating around its territory in the last 24 hours.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 16 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"19 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

This latest incursion to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a Taiwan News report.

Gray zone tactics are considered "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan MoFA said a Chinese Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered into Japanese airspace east of the Danjo Islands on Monday and added that Beijing's action "seriously violated Japan's sovereignty and raised regional tensions."

According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News.

