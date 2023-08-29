Taiwan retaliates  as Chinese warplanes cross strait's median line

Taipei [Taiwan], August 29 : Taiwan scrambled its aircraft, naval ships, and land-based missiles after spotting 11 Chinese military aircraft that breached the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, reported Taiwan News.

Eleven Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval ships were tracked by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) between 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 28) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 29), reported Taiwan News.

One Harbin BZK-005 drone out of the 11 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft breached the Taiwan Strait median line in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)'s northeastern sector.

According to Taiwan News, it then circled the country and crossed the median line again in the southwest corner of the ADIZ as it flew back toward China, according to the MND.

Additionally, two Chengdu J-10 fighter aircraft entered the area's southwest corner.

Taiwan retaliated by sending planes, ships, and land-based missiles to track PLA activity. Beijing has already dispatched 362 military planes and 194 naval ships on operations near Taiwan this month.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

"An effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and substantial use of force" is the definition of a grey zone tactic.

