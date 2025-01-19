Taiwan slams China's "erroneous claim" on sovereignty, reaffirms independence

Taipei [Taiwan], January 19 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for its "erroneous claim" about Taiwan and restated that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Taipei Times reported that the ministry's response came after Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about Taiwan's sovereignty during a phone call with the US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

The ministry emphasised that Taiwan and the People's Republic of China are not controlled by one another, and this is a well-known fact that reflects the internationally accepted "status quo."

Taiwan said it looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with the new Trump administration, building on the strong and friendly relationship between Taiwan and the US. The two sides aim to work together to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the region, the Taipei Times reported.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that Xi Jinping told Trump it was natural for two large countries to disagree on some issues. Xi also said the Taiwan issue is a matter of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US should handle it carefully, the Taipei Times reported.

According to Taipei Times, Li Da-jung, a professor at Tamkang University, said the call came earlier than expected and showed Trump's proactive style. Li also suggested that despite Trump's appointments of tough China critics, phone calls and meetings between Trump and Xi would likely increase after Trump takes office. Li believes one of Trump's main goals is to address the "unfair" trade imbalance with China.

Wang Hung-jen, a professor at National Cheng Kung University, suggested that Trump sees the US-China rivalry as an important issue to address the issues right away. While the conversation seemed positive, it doesn't necessarily mean Trump will ease his stance on trade, the Taipei Times reported.

