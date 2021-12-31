Taiwan to take legal action against Nicaragua over seizure of its embassy: Report

Taiwan has pledged to take legal action against Nicaragua over the latter's confiscation of its former embassy in the Central American country after both sides ended official diplomatic relations earlier this month, reported local media.

Condemning the Nicaraguan "dictatorial regime", Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry called the central American nation unlawful as it confiscated Taipei's former diplomatic property and demanded Nicaragua to reverse its action immediately, reported Focus Taiwan.

The Ministry also said that Taiwan will pursue appropriate international legal proceedings to protect its diplomatic property and ensure that Nicaragua is held accountable for its internationally wrongful act.

Taiwan's remarks came after media reports emerged from Nicaragua that its government will confiscate Taiwan's former embassy premises in the country. The former embassy was handed over to the Catholic Church of Nicaragua before Taiwanese staff departed, following the severance of official ties on December 10, according to Focus Taiwan.

In a Monday report, Nicaragua media La Prensa reported, Nicaraguan has said that Taipei's property belongs to China as the country's government recognises there is one China in the world which is represented by Beijing not Taipei.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor